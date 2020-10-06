Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
The CNBC FA 100 celebrates the advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering a comprehensive service that helps clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

54. Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, based in Seattle, Washington, is ranked No. 54 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 21 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $63.4B

Years in Business: 54

Accounts Under Management: 810

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 21 in 2019)

Principals:

Steve Phelps, President, Chief Investment Officer & Wealth Manager

Kevin Callaghan, Chairman & Wealth Manager

Contact:

badgley.com

1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3200, Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-6172