A look at an aisle in the grocery section of a Costco located in Clifton, New Jersey.

Costco's robust traffic levels, underappreciated e-commerce network and sustainable gross margin expansion should continue to drive shares higher, Barclays said in a note to clients Tuesday.

The firm upgraded the retailer to an overweight rating, and raised its target on the stock from $330 to $400. The new target is roughly 11% above where shares closed on Tuesday.