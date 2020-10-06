What to watch today: Dow set to rise after rally on improving Trump health, hopes for stimulus

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to a higher Tuesday open after Wall Street soared following President Donald Trump's afternoon tweet that he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening. He did indeed return to the White House to continue his Covid-19 treatment and recovery, easing concerns about more political uncertainty ahead of Election Day. (CNBC)



Investors also bought stocks on hopes that Capitol Hill can come through with an additional coronavirus stimulus package. On Monday, the Dow closed up 465 points or 1.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Later Tuesday morning, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Commerce Department is out with August trade balance figures at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists calling for a deficit of $66.2 billion compared with July's $63.6 billion. The Labor Department issues its August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The so-called JOLTS is expected to show 6.5 million job openings compared to 6.6. million openings in July. (CNBC) Shares of Vir Biotechnology (VIR) soared 15% in Tuesday's premarket after Vir and partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced an expansion of their trial of an experimental antibody to treat Covid-19 after initial use by a group of volunteers did not raise any safety concerns. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline fell in the premarket after Monday's rise. (Reuters)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH