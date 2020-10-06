Rock legend Eddie Van Halen has died after long battle with throat cancer

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California.

Eddie Van Halen, guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65.

Van Halen's son Wolfgang confirmed the musician's death on social media.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for," he wrote in a post. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Van Halen had been battling cancer for over a decade, which had reportedly spread to his brain.

Throughout his career, Van Halen had a number of health issues including a chronic joint problem that led to hip replacement surgery in 1999. He also had to have part of his tongue surgically removed in 2000 due to a bout of cancer. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.

He was born in the Netherlands, but raised in Pasadena California.

The band Van Halen was formed in 1972 and featured Van Halen, his brother Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony until 1985. The band has become known for its energetic live shows and Eddie Van Halen's guitar skills.

Van Halen showcased his prowess as a guitarist in the 1977 song "Eruption" during a nearly two-minute instrumental solo that featured his signature tapping skills.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.