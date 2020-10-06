As energy stocks show rare strength, trader warns it’s still too risky to jump into the space

Energy stocks are showing rare strength this week as oil rallies. The XLE energy ETF is up 4% over the past two days, though remains down nearly 50% this year. The sector is easily the worst performer in 2020. Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, said the group could slowly be turning a corner as the economic situation during the coronavirus pandemic recovers. "XLE has been underperforming the S&P since 2015, a chronic underperformer [but] we're starting to see the fundamentals improve," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "Jet fuel represents about a third of the refined product that comes from a barrel of oil so as air travel returns, these stocks should eventually improve as well."

While the demand side recovers, Gordon still sees the supply side putting pressure on the energy stocks. "The pace of recovery is still slow. We have a major oversupply issue," he said. "We have oil above the five-year band, so we have massive oversupply which is keeping the lid on those stocks."