58. Foster & Motley

Foster & Motley, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is ranked No. 58 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 51 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B+
Years in Business: 23
Accounts Under Management: 2,719
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 51 in 2019)
Principals:
W. Mark Motley, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Investment Manager & Shareholder
Zachary Horn, President, Managing Partner, Investment Manager & Shareholder
Contact:
7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 561-6640