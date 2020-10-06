58. Foster & Motley

Foster & Motley, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is ranked No. 58 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 51 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,719

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 51 in 2019)

Principals:

W. Mark Motley, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Investment Manager & Shareholder

Zachary Horn, President, Managing Partner, Investment Manager & Shareholder

Contact:

fosterandmotley.com

7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45236

(513) 561-6640