53. H.M. Payson & Co.

H.M. Payson & Co., based in Portland, Maine, is ranked No. 53 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 43 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4.5B+
Years in Business: 166
Accounts Under Management: 4,529
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 43 in 2019)
Principals:
Peter Robbins, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Michael Currie, President & Managing Director
Contact:
One Portland Square, 5th Floor, PO Box 31, Portland, ME 04112
(207) 772-3761