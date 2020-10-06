53. H.M. Payson & Co.

H.M. Payson & Co., based in Portland, Maine, is ranked No. 53 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 43 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.5B+

Years in Business: 166

Accounts Under Management: 4,529

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 43 in 2019)

Principals:

Peter Robbins, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director

Michael Currie, President & Managing Director

Contact:

hmpayson.com

One Portland Square, 5th Floor, PO Box 31, Portland, ME 04112

(207) 772-3761