House Democrats say Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple enjoy 'monopoly power' and recommend big changes

After a 16-month investigation into competitive practices at Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust has released Tuesday its findings and recommendations on how to reform laws to fit the digital age, including breaking up the companies or imposing business structures that force different business units to function independently.
In a nearly 450-page report, the Democratic majority staff laid out their takeaways from hearings, interviews and the 1.3 million documents they scoured throughout the investigation. They conclude that the four Big Tech companies enjoy monopoly power and suggest Congress take up changes to antitrust laws that could result in parts of their businesses being separated.
Representatives from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google were not immediately available to respond to the report.
You can read the full report here.
The recommendations from Democratic staff include:
Republicans have voiced objections to some of the bolder proposals in the report, like imposing structural separations. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a key ally of the subcommittee majority who has been in favor of antitrust reform, has prepared his own response to the report outlining areas of "common ground" and "non-starters," according to a draft version obtained by CNBC. A GOP spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, plans to release his own response about allegations of platforms' bias against conservatives, which the companies have repeatedly denied. Axios first reported the news of Jordan's planned response.
Buck stressed in his own response, however, that he is supportive of the investigation and its findings and continues to push for bipartisan antitrust reform.
The Democratic report found that the four tech companies enjoy monopoly power in the following areas:
This story is developing. Check back for updates.