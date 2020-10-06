65% of voters believe it will take over a year for the economy to recover

Most voters do not believe the U.S. will quickly rebound from the recession caused by the effects of coronavirus pandemic. In fact, about 65% of registered voters expect the U.S. economy to take more than a year to recover. That's according to a new survey bill pay service doxo released on Tuesday that polled 1,500 U.S. voters last week. While Americans expect it to take a while for the entire economy to recover, they're more optimistic about their personal wealth.

More than half of voters say it will take seven months or more for their households to bounce back from any financial effects of the pandemic. About a third, however, expect it to take longer: more than a year. "Consumers struggle to pay their bills. Their confidence in a quick economic recovery — for both the country, and themselves — remains very low," said Jim Kreyenhagen, vice president of marketing and consumer services at doxo. Kreyenhagen says the difference in optimism levels between the overall economy and personal finances is likely due to the fact that there's a whole section of the country still in financial trouble. The restaurant industry and the travel sector are still struggling to recover, and many employed in those fields are facing unemployment or reduced work hours.