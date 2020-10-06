A Georgia financial firm's owner has disappeared, and possibly so has client money. How to vet your own advisor

The recent disappearance of a financial advisor — and possibly client money — may serve as a cautionary tale for investors.

Christopher Burns, owner of Dynamic Money in Atlanta, was reported missing by his wife on Sept. 25 after she couldn't reach him, according to a Gwinnett County, Georgia, police report. His wife told police that he was supposed to turn over documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission by that day for an investigation related to his business, but that he did not know what the investigation was for.

His car was located in a parking lot in Atlanta by his wife, the police report says. She found an envelope containing copies of three cashier's checks totaling more than $78,200. A gun owned by Burns is also gone, and police consider him armed and possibly suicidal.

Investigators in the state are getting calls from potential fraud victims, according to Gwinnett police, who believe the SEC investigation is potentially focused on a substantial amount of missing money, according to a police spokesman.

The SEC did not respond to an inquiry about the case from CNBC, although regulators routinely do not comment on an ongoing investigation — or even confirm one exists. CNBC also was unable to locate an attorney representing Burns. His wife has released a statement asking for privacy as she focuses on caring for her young children.

While the details of Burns' disappearance remain unclear and there's no certainty of wrongdoing, the situation is a reminder of the importance of vetting your advisor.