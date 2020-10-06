Pandemic shows the need for professional financial planning has never been greater

The coronavirus pandemic turned many American's financial lives upside down. Millions have seen their income significantly reduced. Balances in individual retirement accounts and 401(k) plans and other workplace retirement accounts may have changed.

To be sure, the pandemic has shown that planning for the unexpected is key — and that the need for professional financial planning has never been greater.

If you're one of the many people who do not yet work with a financial professional, taking the right steps now can offer you some peace of mind for what happens down the road. To that point, you may want to work with a financial expert to help you stress-test your retirement plan or build up emergency savings for unforeseen expenses.

The CNBC FA 100 celebrates those advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering comprehensive planning and financial services to help clients navigate their financial lives.