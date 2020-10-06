'Chopped' judge Marcus Samuelsson: Failure to pass restaurant aid would cost millions of jobs

Small and independent restaurants in the U.S. face a challenging road ahead, even if Congress approves additional financial support during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurateur and celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson told CNBC on Tuesday.

Samuelsson, co-founder of Red Rooster in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, specifically referenced the so-called RESTAURANTS Act from Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore. The legislation would provide $120 billion targeted toward independent restaurants in the U.S., offering grants to put toward payroll and other operating costs.

Samuelsson, born in Ethiopia and later adopted by a family in Sweden, was the guest chef for the Obama Administration's first state dinner. Also known as a judge on Food Network's "Chopped," he's behind several other restaurants in addition to the Red Rooster in Harlem.

"If we don't get this bill passed, I don't know what's going to happen to independent restaurants, and our neighborhoods and our communities will look very, very different," Samuelsson said on "Squawk Box." "Even with this, it's going to take an incredible task to build the restaurant industry back."

The $120 billion relief bill passed the House last Thursday as part of the larger $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus legislation. The Democratic-led bill is not expected to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are currently trying to negotiate a bipartisan relief package to lend support to the U.S. economy, which has been devastated by the Covid-19 crisis.

It is unclear whether the so-called RESTAURANTS Act — or something similar that specifically targets small dining establishments — would make it into a bipartisan deal reached by Pelosi and Mnuchin, who is leading the talks for the Trump administration. However, a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program is believed to be a key pillar of any future coronavirus relief legislation.

"It's not so much about getting this bill passed in terms of, 'we want another loan.' We just want to go back to work. That's all we want to do," said Samuelsson.