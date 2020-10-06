One coffee stock could be about to gain major momentum, trader says

Starbucks just got a jolt of caffeine.

Shares of the coffee chain gained more than 2% on Monday after analysts at Oppenheimer named the stock an "actionable buy idea" and raised their price target to $101 from $85.

Todd Gordon, founder of Tradinganalysis.com, agreed with the call and praises Starbucks' innovation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starbucks has done a great job embracing the drive-thru, curbside pickup technology, limiting that human contact in stores, and that loyalty program is really boosting their sales," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

Pointing to the charts, Gordon also sees Oppenheimer's price target call as very realistic for the stock.

"From a technical point of view, we've been kind of caught below this down trend resistance around $90, and if we could break out, we certainly should be able to get to that $101 price target," he said.