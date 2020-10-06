Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, SeaWorld, Beyond Meat, Nvidia & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Piper Sandler said raised its price target on Beyond Meat after concluding from its latest teen survey that the alternative meat company is becoming a "rapidly growing space" for teens and young people.

"Our latest Piper Sandler Teen Survey included questions on plantbased meat, which gives us color on consumer preferences in the rapidly growing space. Of the teens surveyed, 47% either consume or are open to consuming plant-based meat, in-line with our prior survey that found an inverse relationship between age and interest in consuming plant-based meat. This suggests plant-based eating is more on-trend with younger consumers, which could drive growth over time as consumers age."

Read more about Piper's teen survey here and here.