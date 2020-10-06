Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, SeaWorld, Beyond Meat, Nvidia & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Beyond Meat to $178 from $130.
  • RBC upgraded Northrop Grumman to outperform from sector perform.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Advance Auto Parts to overweight from neutral.
  • Barclays upgraded Costco to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan reinstated Madison Square Garden Sports as overweight.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded SeaWorld to outperform from neutral.
  • JMP initiated Generac as outperform.
  • BMO raised its price target on Nvidia to $650 from $565.
Customers wearing face masks leaving a Costco Wholesale store on July 16, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Johnny Louis | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Beyond Meat to $178 from $130

Piper Sandler said raised its price target on Beyond Meat after concluding from its latest teen survey that the alternative meat company is becoming a "rapidly growing space" for teens and young people.

"Our latest Piper Sandler Teen Survey included questions on plantbased meat, which gives us color on consumer preferences in the rapidly growing space. Of the teens surveyed, 47% either consume or are open to consuming plant-based meat, in-line with our prior survey that found an inverse relationship between age and interest in consuming plant-based meat. This suggests plant-based eating is more on-trend with younger consumers, which could drive growth over time as consumers age."

Read more about Piper's teen survey here and here.

RBC upgraded Northrop Grumman to outperform from sector perform

RBC said in its upgrade of the Northrop Grumman that it sees a "compelling" risk/reward.

"The combination of the recent [Air Force] Ground Based Strategis Deterrent initial contract award, which should level set expectations, and the stock's 3Q underperformance sets up a compelling risk/reward profile for this blue-chip defense pure play, in our view."