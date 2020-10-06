Watch live: Fauci, Slaoui, Bloomberg and Collins participate in coronavirus vaccine symposium

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington are holding a series of panels Tuesday with the nation's top health officials as part of a coronavirus vaccine symposium titled "Preserving the Scientific Integrity of Getting to COVID-19 Vaccines: From Clinical Trials to Public Allocation."

The speakers include White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci; National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins; Moncef Slaoui, who leads the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed Covid-19 vaccine efforts; and billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, will also speak at the event.

The symposium "will feature insights from global leaders in vaccine science, health metrics, policy, regulation, and communications" and is designed to "put forward a concise plan for protecting the scientific integrity of these lifesaving efforts," according to a press release.

Countries across the globe are racing to develop, manufacture and distribute Covid-19 vaccines at historic speeds. However, the safety and timing of potential Covid-19 vaccines has come under question as some people grow concerned about political interference in their approval process.

