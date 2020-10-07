5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

A man walks a dog in the shade away from the midday sun past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2020.

Dow futures pointed to an over 200 point gain at Wednesday's open after President Donald Trump around 10 p.m. ET on Twitter prodded Capitol Hill to approve additional coronavirus relief in separate bills. Those tweets came hours after Trump's post calling off stimulus talks "until after the election" knocked the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 375 points or 1.3% at Tuesday's close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Tuesday's declines wiped out much of the strong gains that were made Monday on signs of Trump's recovery from Covid-19 and what had been growing optimism over more stimulus.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020.

The whipsaw on stimulus, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were engaged in resumed talks, started Tuesday at 2:48 p.m ET when Trump in a series of tweets directed White House officials to abandon negotiations with Democrats until after the election. He added, "Immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

The 30-stock Dow had been up more than 200 points before those tweets. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had also been higher. However, hours after the lower close, Trump took to Twitter at 9:54 p.m. ET, saying the House and Senate should approve $25 billion in airline payroll support and $135 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program; "fully paid for with unused funds" from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed into law in late March.

The president, at 10:18 p.m. ET, then tweeted he would sign a stand alone bill to send another round of $1,200 stimulus checks directly to Americans. "Are you listening Nancy?" he asked.

In a call with Democrats earlier in the day, Pelosi questioned whether Trump's Covid-19 steroid therapy might be influencing his decision-making, according to a source. "Believe me, there are people who thought, who think that steroids have an impact on your thinking. So, I don't know," Pelosi said, according to the source.