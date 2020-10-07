Asia-Pacific markets are set to outperform in the next six months, says Nikko Asset Management

SINGAPORE — As uncertainty clouds over equity markets ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, one asset management firm is placing its bets on Asia-Pacific.

"For the most part, yes, we're quite happy to have risk positions on in Asia-Pacific," John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday. He said his firm expects "all of Asia-Pacific to outperform in the six months ahead period."

"We're not afraid, especially for long-term investors, to have to put positions on now in Asia-Pacific," Vail said.

For those who are looking to time the markets, the strategist said there will probably be dips — though the timing is "extremely difficult" to determine.

For its part, Vail said Nikko Asset Management's global investment committee forecasts a win for former Vice President Joe Biden while Congress may be split between Democrats and Republicans. This would result in a "moderate Democratic agenda in the years ahead," he said.

"That would negatively affect the U.S. market for a while, a quarter or two," he added, saying that Europe would "struggle for Brexit reasons" while Japan and other developed Asia-Pacific markets "continue to rally further."