September 2020 was the hottest on record worldwide

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean.

September 2020 was the warmest month on record worldwide, with this year set to be one of the five hottest in recorded history, scientists with the Copernicus Climate Change Service announced on Wednesday.

Rising global temperatures driven by climate change have been accompanied by countless climate disasters. Just this year, record-setting wildfires scorched the U.S. West, coupled with one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

Arctic sea ice also plummeted to its second-lowest levels on record, scientists confirmed, as climate change takes an alarming toll on the region. Scientists have forecast that by mid-century, Arctic ice could melt away completely during the summer.

"The combination of record temperatures and low Arctic sea ice in 2020 highlight the importance of improved and more comprehensive monitoring in a region warming faster than anywhere else in the world," said Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus Climate Change Service.