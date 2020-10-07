Coronavirus live updates: Billionaire wealth surged during pandemic; relief bill remains in limbo

A second coronavirus relief bill seems more uncertain than ever, after President Donald Trump said he called off negotiations with Democrats, but then went on to push for piecemeal, standalone bills in a series of tweets Tuesday night. At stake is second relief checks for Americans, additional unemployment benefits, another round of Paycheck Protection loans and billions in airline aid. The U.S. economy has been waging a slow recovery after the virus shutdown in March.

