Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: Billionaire wealth surged during pandemic; relief bill remains in limbo

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

A second coronavirus relief bill seems more uncertain than ever, after President Donald Trump said he called off negotiations with Democrats, but then went on to push for piecemeal, standalone bills in a series of tweets Tuesday night. At stake is second relief checks for Americans, additional unemployment benefits, another round of Paycheck Protection loans and billions in airline aid. The U.S. economy has been waging a slow recovery after the virus shutdown in March. 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 35.84 million
  • Global deaths: At least 1.05 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 7.5 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 210,918