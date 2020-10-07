Activist investor Dan Loeb calls on Disney to end its $3 billion annual dividend and use the funds for Disney+ content

Activist investor Dan Loeb is asking Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek to end the company's annual $3 billion dividend to divert more capital to new Disney+ content.

Loeb sent his proposal to Chapek on Wednesday in a letter, which CNBC has seen. Loeb's Third Point Capital is one of Disney's largest shareholders and bought more shares earlier this year in support of Disney's repositioning around Disney+, its flagship subscription streaming service.

Calling for companies to suspend a dividend in favor of capital expenditure is unusual for activist investors, who typically push for corporations to do the reverse -- give money back to shareholders. But Loeb argues that Disney shares can trade more similarly to Netflix if it can demonstrate its best-in-class status in streaming and bust out of the pack of traditional U.S. media companies.

"By reallocating a dividend of a few dollars per share, Disney could more than double its Disney+ original content budget," Loeb wrote. "The ability to drive subscriber growth, reduce churn, and increase pricing present the opportunity to create tens of billions of dollars in incremental value for Disney shareholders in short order, and hundreds of billions once the platform reaches larger scale."

Disney shares were up about 1.8 percent in mid-day trading on Wednesday. Shares have fallen about 6 percent in the past year as theme park and movie theater closures have hurt Disney's operations. Netflix shares are up almost 95 percent over the same period.