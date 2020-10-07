What to watch today: Stocks set to open higher after president dangles piecemeal stimulus support

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, compared to expectations of a 22 cents per share loss. The apparel maker's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by a 52% jump in online sales. The stock rose 13% in the premarket. The Federal Aviation Administration issued new proposed training procedures for Boeing's (BA) grounded 737 Max jet, a key step in the jet's return to service. The proposals will be open for public comment until Nov. 2 before being finalized. Royal Caribbean (RCL) extended cruise cancellations through Nov. 30, excluding sailings from Hong Kong. Rival Norwegian (NCLH) announced a similar move earlier this week. AT&T (T) is pushing ahead with an auction of its DirecTV unit despite lower-than-expected bids, according to a source who spoke to The New York Post. The first round of bids is said to value the unit at well below $20 billion, compared to the $49 billion paid by AT&T five years ago. A secondary stock offering by sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) was priced at $52 per share, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. That compares to Tuesday's closing price of $56.78. The stock lost 5% in the premarket. Tesla (TSLA) told workers in an email that an employee "maliciously sabotaged" part of its Fremont, California factory last month, according to a Bloomberg report. The worker was fired after an internal investigation. Sirius XM (SIRI) is close to signing a new deal with Howard Stern, which would pay the radio host about $120 million per year, according to sources who spoke to Bloomberg. Sirius XM also announced a 10% dividend increase. Additionally, Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral," based on what it calls "surprisingly" better-than-expected results.

