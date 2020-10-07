Here are all the stocks top investor David Giroux called out in our PRO Talk

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

David Giroux, a market-beating portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price, has more than doubled his return since the March bottom, thanks to his aggressive buying of many hardest-hit stocks at the trough.

Giroux manages the Capital Appreciation Fund, which has more than $40 billion in assets under management, including his own and his family's assets. The fund is up 7% this year, ranking in the top 15% among its peers, according to Morningstar.

The top investor joined the latest installment of the live PRO Talk series with CNBC's Brian Sullivan. Here is a breakdown all of his long-term high-conviction bets.