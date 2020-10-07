Here's who would pay more under Joe Biden's tax plan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that if elected, he will raise taxes only on the wealthiest Americans. And indeed, analyses of his tax plan find that fewer than 2% of earners would pay more.

That's because the nominee pegs "wealthy" at an adjusted gross income of at least $400,000 per year. Biden is proposing a marginal income tax rate increase, meaning that while it kicks in at $400,000, the more money a worker makes over that threshold, the more they'll pay in taxes.

The plan primarily increases taxes for those earning more than $1 million a year, according to an analysis from the Tax Policy Center.

"People making between $400,000 and $700,000 are going to have a tax increase of only about 1% or less," Seth Hanlon, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think-tank, told CNBC.

The $400,000 threshold is intentional: Biden wants to contrast his plan to President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the 2017 tax law that primarily benefitted the wealthiest households in the country.