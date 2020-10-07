Big bets on UK mid and small-cap companies don’t make a lot of sense, JPMorgan strategist warns

Employees walk past FTSE AIM share price information displayed on an illuminated rotating cube at the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group offices in London, U.K.

LONDON — Many U.K. investment funds have a large overweight exposure to Britain's small and mid-cap companies, but one major market strategist has warned that now isn't the right time to be making such "big bets."

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday, Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan, said the average investment fund in the U.K. had half of its money invested in small and mid-cap stocks.

By comparison, the FTSE All-Share — an index comprised of various sized companies from across the U.K. stock market, which acts as a benchmark for funds — was about 20% exposed to small and mid-cap stocks. Bell said that this means a lot of U.K. funds were 30% overweight in their exposure to Britain's medium and smaller businesses.

He said the near-term performance of mid and small-cap stocks was largely contingent on the U.K. brokering a trade deal for operating outside the EU and the approval of a coronavirus vaccine.

This is because the U.K.'s medium and small companies generate most of their revenue domestically in pounds, meaning a fall in sterling would hurt the value of those sales. The FTSE 100, however, mainly consists of large, international companies. J.P. Morgan estimated that 77% of the revenues in the FTSE 100 came from abroad, with a drop in the pound set to increase the value of those sales.

The FTSE 100 has fallen by around 21% year-to-date, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index is down nearly 19%, and the small-cap FTSE 350 index has lost close to 21% in that time, according to Refintiv data.

In the event of a "no-deal Brexit," Bell believed the pound would fall "quite sharply," causing those international earners in the FTSE 100 to outperform more domestically-focused mid and small-cap stocks. Year-to-date, the pound is down nearly 3% to $1.2880 on the dollar, Refinitiv data has shown.