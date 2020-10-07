Less than 11% of people with federal student debt are repaying their loans during Covid-19

"When student loan payments become mandatory again,that's a scary thought," said Cecilia Sena, 22. Source: Cecilia Sena

Her full-time position as a research assistant at Columbia University, from which she graduated in 2019, pays just around $38,000 a year, so she babysat on weeknights and taught Hebrew school on the weekends. "I was out all the time," Sena, 22, said. "It was exhausting. There just wasn't time for myself." As student debt has ballooned, wages have sputtered. Starting salaries for new college graduates have grown less than 1% over the past two years, remaining at around $50,000. Now that Sena can take a break from her monthly student loan bill, she doesn't have to work as much and is able to spend more time at home. When she was juggling multiple jobs, she rarely cooked and relied on microwavable meals and take-out. Now she cooks every day. Some of her favorite meals? Steamed sweet potatoes with tahini butter, chickpea salad and challah, honey and apples.

With more time at home, New Yorker Cecilia Sena has been cooking every day. Source: Cecilia Sena

"It's so soothing," she said, of cooking. "It's one way I feel present in my body and life." With the extra time, she also does yoga and takes long strolls and bike rides around the city. But the debt still hangs over her. "When student loan payments become mandatory again, that's a scary thought," she said. Sena worries about having to take on more jobs that could put her health in jeopardy. New York City appears at risk of a second wave of the virus. "I'm relieved that I don't have to seek additional work at this moment that would put me and my roommates in a more difficult situation," Sena said. In March, the U.S. Department of Education said student loan borrowers could pause their payments without interest accruing until September 2020, but then President Donald Trump signed an executive order that extended the reprieve through the end of the year. Still, that means borrowers may have to resume their payments in less than three months, while unemployment rates remain high and cases of the virus continue to surge across the U.S.

Changing priorities

Olivia Elder said the break from student loan payments has allowed her rethink her priorities. Recently, she bought a two-bedroom condo in Washington, D.C. Source: Olivia Elder

In the meantime, Olivia Elder is enjoying a life that no longer revolves around paying down her student loans. She left The George Washington University in 2018 with more than $30,000 in debt, and had been throwing all of her extra cash, including her tax refunds and bonuses at work, to the balance. "There was never a ton of money in my checking account," Elder, 24, said. "It wasn't comfortable." The pandemic — and the break for student loan borrowers — has changed her priorities. "My life has just expanded to much more than that," she said.

Recently, Elder, who works in criminal justice reform at a political organization, became the owner of a two-bedroom condominium in Washington, D.C., thanks to a first-time homebuyer program in the city. "It feels great," she said. "My grandparents always stressed the importance of owning something." Student debt is a hindrance to homeownership. Researchers at the Urban Institute found that if a person's education debt went from $50,000 to $100,000, their chance of homeownership declines by 15 percentage points. Even when her student loan bill resumes, Elder said, she'll probably just make the minimum payments. She cares much more now about building up her own savings. "I don't feel my job is in danger, but neither did a lot of people before the pandemic," she said. "At least I could pay my mortgage for awhile if something were to happen."

Morgan Hopkins has paid off more than $12,000 in credit card debt during the break for student loan borrowers. Source: Jaheem J. Green