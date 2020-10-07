Nikola founder Trevor Milton sues Utah businessman for defamation over tweets about treatment of women

Nikola founder Trevor Milton has sued a Utah businessman for defamation, accusing him of a "malicious campaign to harass" and discredit the billionaire by publicly accusing him over Twitter of sexually abusing women, according to the lawsuit filed Monday.

David Bateman, the founder and CEO of software company Entrata, started tweeting about Milton in late September, posting screenshots of conversations he allegedly had with women who said Milton tried to sexually assault them or propositioned them for sex with other men. In some cases, Bateman posted screenshots from women of conversations they had with Milton. One showed Milton allegedly offering to pay a woman $2,000 to "hook up" with a guy in Las Vegas if he could pick out the man.

The nine-page lawsuit filed in Utah federal court says Bateman "engaged in a malicious campaign to harass and defame Mr. Milton, using Bateman's Twitter account to publish a series of false accusations against Plaintiff."

Milton's lawsuit doesn't challenge the authenticity of at least some of the screenshots Bateman tweeted. It says that Bateman published "private information" but it was presented "in a misleading light."