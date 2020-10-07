Why some experts say coronavirus could lower the cost of college—but others say it's unlikely

The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of pressure on colleges and universities. Schools have been forced to close their campuses, move classes online and take on the responsibility of testing, quarantining and protecting students.

Now, some experts wonder if schools will also be forced to lower tuition.

Students have long raised concerns about rising college costs, which have steadily increased over the past several decades and increased by more than 25% over the past 10 years

And when colleges were forced to shift to remote learning in March, many students requested refunds. One survey of 13,606 U.S. college students found that more than 93% of students believe that if classes are fully held online, tuition should be lowered. Numerous students sued their schools for coronavirus-related refunds.

Nearly eight months into the pandemic, most schools are either completely or partially remote and students say they are not able to take advantage of the facilities, clubs and activities that once contributed to their college experiences. But school's and experts emphasize that offering online education is not necessarily cheaper to provide.

"Families are really upset, understandably, about being expected to pay pretty much the same expense for the online experience versus the traditional residential experience," says Kevin Walker, CEO of CollegeFinance.com. "Most schools that I know of are trying to do something, whether that's freezing tuition at last year's rates (which may not seem like much, but it's something) or in some cases, lowering tuition or lowering it on a credit-by-credit basis a little bit."

"But usually, students and families don't feel like it's enough."

Early data from the National Student Clearing House suggests that undergraduate college enrollment has decreased 2.5% this semester, and decreased most among students from low-income backgrounds as well as international students.