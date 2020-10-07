The stock market may be too optimistic about stimulus chances

A fiscal stimulus package is the one thing that could put the stock market on an upward trajectory into the election, but some strategists say the odds of that happening are still rather low.

President Donald Trump, within hours Tuesday, both dashed hopes for a stimulus package by calling off administration talks with Democrats, and then rekindled them by tweeting about aid to airlines and other smaller targeted packages.

The Dow was up 1.8% Wednesday after Trump triggered a sharp sell-off Tuesday. But that has not changed the dynamic for markets, and stocks are still expected to trade in a choppy, volatile fashion until the outcome of the election is clear.

"I'm surprised that everybody is all bulled up about it again," John Briggs, head of strategy at NatWest Markets.

Some see the disagreement over what's in the package as insurmountable in the short-term, and they do not expect a compromise in Congress until after the election. One reason is Senate Republicans, who have sought a much smaller package than even the White House, have the Supreme Court nomination on their calendar and will be occupied.

Democrats have sought a $2.2 trillion package that would provide funds for individuals, help businesses and provide aid to state and local governments. The White House has said it would agree to $1.6 trillion package.

"Stimulus isn't not going to happen. It's just that the timing is not that clear. And that's a situation where I think the market is going to be able to look through it ultimately," said Tom Lee, founder of Fundstrat. "It's not like one side or the other doesn't want stimulus. The sticking point is the ultimate magnitude."

Lee said the market would soar if the two sides were to come to an agreement on stimulus. But it would still be positive, if there were a successful piecemeal approach. "It shows a sense of urgency," he said.

But no bill would be problematic. "I think the economy is in a rough spot right now because there are still a lot of restrictions, and I think people are pretty fearful of going out, so it's important to get some sort of bridge until the economy comes back," Lee said.