68% of people are significantly stressed by the election — here are 4 science-backed ways to cope with election anxiety

Around the world, people are coping with heightened levels of stress due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least least 1.05 million people globally. For Americans, the contentious 2020 presidential election is only compounding the unprecedented levels of anxiety and uncertainty.

A recent survey from the American Psychological Association and Harris Poll found that 68% of American adults say that the upcoming U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life. To put that in context, ahead of the 2016 election, only 52% of Americans said the election was a "somewhat significant source of stress."

The new survey included a total of 3,409 adults ages 18 and up in late August. Interestingly, stress was fairly consistent across political party affiliations: 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents reported feeling election-related stress.

If you are also feeling overwhelmed in the run up to the election, here are some research-backed strategies that the APA says can help you cope with election stress: