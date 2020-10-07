T. Rex fossil sells for $32 million, becoming the most expensive dino ever auctioned

A 67-million-year-old T. rex specimen, named Stan, will be auctioned off by Christie's on Oct. 6 and will be on display in the windows of Christie's Rockefeller Center starting Wednesday.

A fossilized Tyrannosaurus rex, nicknamed Stan, sold at auction for $31.85 million, becoming the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever sold.

The 67-million-year-old specimen, one of the most famous T-Rex fossils because of its good condition, crushed its original sale estimate of $6 million to $8 million. The sale showed broad interest among rich collectors of dinosaur bones and reflected a strong market for rare trophy works despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stan is one of only about 50 T. Rex fossils ever discovered, with most displayed in museums. It has been on display for years at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in Hill City, South Dakota. It is one of the most complete T. rex fossils ever found, with 188 bones, its head in pristine condition and over 11-inch long teeth. It has often been used as the model for T. Rex figurines and depictions.