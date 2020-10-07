High-flying cloud stock Twilio could have more room to run, trader bets

One of the best-performing cloud stocks could have more room to run, according to Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com.
Twilio, a $43 billion cloud company, has seen its shares rise 203% so far this year. The SKYY cloud computing ETF, by comparison, is up 35%.
"The stock has been ripping on the upside. It's one that I've followed for a long time. I hold it in my portfolio. It had a pretty good pullback here but we've accelerated here in 2020, amazingly," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.
Gordon's bullishness was rewarded after the company's investor day last week – Twilio offered solid guidance for the next few years, inspiring a string of price target increases from analysts. However, Microsoft recently announced new communication services that could be a challenger to Twilio.
"From a technical point of view, we're trying to break through this triple top up at about $292," Gordon said. "I have a pretty healthy position in it now so I'm not really looking to add the stock, but if you don't have a position and you're looking to do so, this could be a nice trigger to get through this triple top up around $292."
To take advantage of an expected move higher, Gordon is buying the 300 strike call with Nov. 6 expiration and selling the 315 strike call.
"That's a $15 spread for which we'll pay $5.08 or $508 per spread," Gordon said Tuesday afternoon.
This call spread covers its earnings, scheduled for Oct. 26. A move as high as $315 implies 6% upside.
Disclosure: Gordon holds Twilio.