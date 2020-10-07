Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Amazon, JetBlue, Foot Locker & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev to buy from hold.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M to hold from underperform.
  • Barclays upgraded American Eagle, Foot Locker, Urban Outfitters and Gap to overweight from equal weight.
  • Pivotal raised its price target on Netflix to $650 from $600.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded SiriusXM to outperform from neutral.
  • JPMorgan upgraded JetBlue to overweight from underweight and United Airlines to overweight from neutral.
  • Guggenheim named Molson Coors a best idea.
  • JPM downgraded Southwest to underweight from neutral.
  • Benchmark raised its price target on Amazon to $3,800 from $3,675.
Co-founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings attends a red carpet for the Netflix launch at Palazzo Del Ghiaccio on October 22, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
Jacopo Raule | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Jefferies upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev  to buy from hold

Jefferies said in its upgrade of the beverage giant that it sees "market share momentum."

"Whilst the crisis is not over given the risk of second waves / further restrictions, we see the world as nearer to the end of the pandemic than the beginning. In our sector note published today, ABI screens favourably with the shares pricing in very limited recovery. ABI is our top pick in bevs with >30% upside. Bull case could offer 60% upside if growth and deleveraging become visible."

Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M to hold from underperform

Gordon Haskett said in its upgrade of the stock that it sees a "catch-up" trade as the company's fundamentals improve.

"Over the past several months (ie, during the pandemic), 3M's share price has underperformed vs. several other Multi-Industry names. Our Underperform thesis was predicated on MMM lagging peers in a recovery from peer share price lows earlier in the year, which has played out. In turn, we would not be surprised to see something of a 'catch-up' trade as the company begins to report out better fundamental results."