Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Amazon, JetBlue, Foot Locker & more

Jefferies said in its upgrade of the beverage giant that it sees "market share momentum."

"Whilst the crisis is not over given the risk of second waves / further restrictions, we see the world as nearer to the end of the pandemic than the beginning. In our sector note published today, ABI screens favourably with the shares pricing in very limited recovery. ABI is our top pick in bevs with >30% upside. Bull case could offer 60% upside if growth and deleveraging become visible."