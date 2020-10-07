Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

People walk along Wall Street in the Financial District on September 02, 2020 in New York City.

Trump said in a tweet: "The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business." Trump also pushed for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans. Those comments helped stocks erased their losses from the previous session.