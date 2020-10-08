U.S. domination in energy should not change post-election, top energy guru predicts

The U.S. could remain the world's largest oil producer in five years, no matter who wins the election, and oil demand should come back strong after Covid-19.

Dan Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, explores these and other topics in a discussion with CNBC. Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author recently released a new book on the world of energy: "The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations."

U.S. shale oil producers changed the world of energy and provided the U.S. with new political leverage that comes with reduced dependence on foreign oil. How has the pandemic changed the outlook for the shale industry and U.S. dominance in energy?

The shale revolution was already in need of a second revolution before the pandemic.

This revolution is a change in its relations with investors, delivering not "growth at any cost" but rather "growth at what cost," and ensuring the investors get a return. That was already in process. But it has now become an even higher priority since the pandemic.

The shale industry is living through a Covid crisis. The fall in demand and prices has put added pressure on the industry. U.S. production reached its historic peak in February 2013 of 13 million barrels per day, and the U.S. will probably end the year down to 10.5 to 11 million barrels a day — which will still make the U.S. the No. 1 producer.

Expect more consolidation and bankruptcies. Companies may go bankrupt. Rocks don't go bankrupt, and output will probably start climbing next summer, assuming that the vaccines are being widely distributed.

Would a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress endanger fracking?

A total Democratic sweep would likely mean more pressure on fracking and the oil and gas industry in general.

However, Joe Biden is not Bernie Sanders, and he would likely recognize that a policy to severely restrict fracking would really be an "import more oil policy" and "make U.S. balance of payments worse" policy — reversing the intention of every president since 1973.

Also, as Biden indicated while in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, there are a lot of jobs in the oil and gas industry — over 12 million before Covid. Natural gas fracking is big in Pennsylvania, and the industry has also been a substantial source of capital investment over the last decade. But more regulation could be coming across the economy.

The rise of the U.S. as a major force in the global oil market has changed the relationship between major producers. OPEC and Russia, for instance, have been cooperating on controlling production levels. How do you see these roles evolving in the future?

The emergence of OPEC+ — based on cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia — reflects the realities of oil markets today.