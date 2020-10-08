This is 'absolutely the right time' to invest in tourism projects, Saudi minister says

An aerial picture showing the Red Sea cost in Saudi Arabia. Franck Fife | AFP | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — There's no better time than now for Saudi Arabia to build its new tourist attractions, the kingdom's tourism minister told CNBC this week. "It is absolutely the right time … because as we all know, the costs, in a crisis, become much, much more attractive and therefore, this is the time to build," Ahmed al-Khateeb told Hadley Gamble in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. The coronavirus pandemic triggered economic troubles around the world, with travel and tourism being hit hard. Despite some borders reopening, the industry has seen a slow recovery and weak demand.

It couldn't be better than this time for any government to invest in building. Ahmed al-Khateeb Saudi Arabia's tourism minister

According to the United Nations' World Tourism Organization, global tourism could be set back 20 years because of Covid-19. But Saudi Arabia last month announced that it would invest $810 billion into massive tourism projects over the next 10 years. These projects are part of the kingdom's push to diversify the economy away from energy reliance, and include plans such as the development of the futuristic city of Neom.