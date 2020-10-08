Biden's polling lead over Trump grows in wake of debate and president's Covid diagnosis

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gives a thumbs up when asked about how Kamala Harris will do in tonight's vice-presidential debate, as he arrives to record campaign messages in Wilmington, Delaware, October 7, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Former Vice President Joe Biden is gaining more ground over President Donald Trump in the polls, with 3½ weeks to go until Election Day. Biden has been consistently leading in national averages throughout the campaign. But the polls have shifted even further in the Democrat's favor in the week following the candidates' ugly first debate and Trump's hospitalization with the coronavirus. Here's what polling trackers showed Thursday morning: The NBC News national polling average had Biden up more than 10 percentage points over Trump, 51.6%-41.3%. That figure is based on an unweighted average of the 10 most recent reliable public opinion polls.

The RealClearPolitics general election polling average showed Biden with a 9.7-point lead over Trump. That's 2.5 points higher than the gap displayed a week earlier.

FiveThirtyEight's national polling tracker gave Biden a 9.8-point advantage, a 1.6-point jump since last week. An average of dozens of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight and analyzed by CNBC also shows Biden with a wide lead.

Trump's decline in the polls comes as he remains off the campaign trail. After announcing on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, the president entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he stayed until Monday evening. He is currently being treated at the White House by his doctors. With little time left to make up the polling deficit with Biden, Trump is clearly eager to bring back the in-person campaign rallies that defined his successful 2016 presidential run against Hillary Clinton. "I think I'm better. I'd love to do a rally tonight," Trump said Thursday morning in a phone interview on Fox Business Network, his first since revealing his diagnosis. But the president, who has downplayed the threat of the pandemic and ignored social distancing recommendations issued by experts in his own administration, risks further turning off voters who have said in polls that Biden would do a better job leading on the public health crisis.

Democrats are hoping to win back not only the White House but also majority control of the Senate in the November election. In the presidential race and in top Senate contests, Democrats are frequently outraising Republicans, though both parties are spending unprecedented amounts of money. It remains unclear whether Vice President Mike Pence's performance in the debate Wednesday night against Sen. Kamala Harris will have any impact on the race. The socially distanced event in Utah offered a stark contrast from the conflagration between Trump and Biden a week earlier, which was marked by the president's frequent interruptions and Biden's barbed insults. The contenders in the vice presidential debate, while still willing to throw sharp elbows, were calmer and more courteous as they engaged each other on the coronavirus and other issues. Possibly for that reason, reactions in the immediate aftermath appeared to be less lopsided. A CNN snap poll found 59% of respondents saying Harris won the debate, while 38% said Pence was the victor. But GOP pollster Frank Luntz told CNBC on Thursday that 13 people in his 15-member focus group of undecided voters said Pence won.