Dollar General targets a higher-end shopper in the suburbs with new store, Popshelf

Dollar General is launching a new store that's aimed at wealthier shoppers who appreciate a good deal. The new concept, called Popshelf, will feature home decor, beauty items, cleaning supplies, party goods and more — with the majority of items costing $5 or less, the company said in a news release Thursday. Each store will be about 9,000 square feet and its merchandise will include some of Dollar General's private labels.

Popshelf will be geared towards women who live in suburban areas and have an annual household income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000, the company said. Its first two Popshelf stores will open near Nashville in the coming weeks. It plans to have about 30 locations by the end of next year. Emily Taylor, Dollar General's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said Popshelf's merchandise will be changed out frequently to surprise customers who make trips to the store.

Popshelf store Source: Popshelf