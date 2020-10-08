Europe's answer to Twilio is now valued at $3 billion, as pandemic fuels cloud boom

MessageBird founder and CEO Robert Vis. MessageBird

LONDON — Dutch cloud communications firm MessageBird says it's raised $200 million in a mega-round of funding that values the company at $3 billion. Founded in 2011, Amsterdam-based MessageBird sells software that makes it easier for companies to communicate with their customers through a range of channels including SMS, voice and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp. It operates in a similar space to Twilio, the U.S. software firm, but claims to offer a wider array of messaging options. MessageBird founder and CEO Robert Vis said his company is also more dominant in Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America, whereas Twilio is "very U.S.-focused." Twilio was not immediately available for comment on this when contacted by CNBC. MessageBird claims to have over 15,000 clients globally, including Lufthansa, SAP and Uber, but is still dwarfed by its U.S. counterpart. According to Twilio's website, the company has more than 150,000 customers, from Twitter to Yelp. Its market cap, of over $40 billion, is also nearly 15 times that of MessageBird's.

Cloud boom

MessageBird began life integrating directly with telecommunications firms and building its own carrier software platform in-house, Vis said. The company has more recently introduced new tools that allow businesses to switch between messaging channels without delay and add integrations with products from Salesforce and Slack. "I just want to live in a world where I can text with a business," Vis told CNBC in an interview. "I don't want to live in this world of being on hold with customer support for 40 minutes."

Like Twilio, MessageBird says it's experienced a surge in demand as the coronavirus pandemic has fueled a faster-growing transition to online services. According to a July study from Juniper Research, the so-called communications-platform-as-a-service market is expected to be worth $7 billion this year, rising to $25 billion by 2025. Twilio's share price has tripled so far this year on the back of a wave of gains for cloud companies. The firm last week said it expected third-quarter revenue to surpass the $401 million to $406 million range it provided in August.

'Work from anywhere' policy

As well as accelerating a shift to the cloud, the Covid-19 crisis has also forced many workers around the world abandon the office and work from home. With that trend in mind, Vis said MessageBird was also introducing a new policy that allows employees to "work from anywhere."