Salem Investment Counselors topped CNBC's annual list of the top 100 financial advisory firms for the second year running.

David Rea is president of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based firm, which was founded in 1979 and manages more than $1.7 billion in assets for clients.

Clearly, he's got stuff figured out.

CNBC connected with Rea to get insight into how he thinks about investing, portfolio management and what companies look good in the current market.