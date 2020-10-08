‘The entire community will suffer’ — Breast cancer nonprofits feel the effects of Covid-19

Susan G. Komen's More Than Pink Walk in Atlanta in 2018 Source: Susan G. Komen

It is very likely we will see some organizations close their doors. Sarah Nathan Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

"We've taken our costs down dramatically and we are focusing on the things that matter, which are research and patient center services," Komen CEO Paula Schneider said. Komen also rescheduled any spring walks for the fall, which are now all virtual. It had to move its 3-day, 60-mile walk to next year. Prior to the pandemic, Komen also diversified its fundraising, which has helped. It is also creating virtual patient navigation for those it serves and has insourced its helpline. "We've made more decisions in the last 120 days than in the last 15 years," Schneider said.

Small-town survival

New Jersey-based Minette's Angels had its first fundraising walk in 2019 Source: Minette's Angels

It's the smaller, grassroots organizations that are in danger of becoming extinct, Nathanson said. Many of them are started in response to a loss of a loved one. "You see a lot of these smaller organizations, that don't get the press, that are very heavily dependent on an annual ride or an annual walk," he said. Yet these smaller organizations play an important role, filling in the gaps by providing services that may not otherwise be offered in the area or by larger organizations. For Kenneth McKenna, president and founder of Minette's Angels, community fundraising is the backbone of his local nonprofit, based in Verona, New Jersey.

We are seeing greater need, people who are struggling, emotionally and financially. Kenneth McKenna president and founder of Minette's Angels

He started Minette's Angels in 2004, a year after his wife, Minette, died of breast cancer. The organization provides services to local breast cancer patients, such as meals and gift cards to grocery stores, grants for mammograms to area hospitals and scholarships for local students. With the focus on Covid-19 these days, there are no plans for any direct fundraising events. However, there are third-party ones in the works, like the annual cheerleading showcase put on by the town's high school team. Fortunately, the nonprofit had its first Walk in the Park last fall and had over 900 people attend. "It was a huge thing for us and put us in a position where we can still follow our mission for a while and not struggle and not have to worry about cutting back on things," McKenna said. Minette's Angels also has little overhead. It is staffed entirely by volunteers.

The impact

A woman undergoes a mammogram exam. Media for Medical | Getty Images