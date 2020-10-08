What to watch today: Wall Street set to add on to best day since July

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to a strong gain at Wall Street's open after President Donald Trump said in an interview Thursday morning that coronavirus stimulus talks have reopened. On Wednesday, the 30-stock average saw its best session since mid-July on optimism that some coronavirus aid may still be possible in the near-term. (CNBC) The Labor Department this morning reported a greater-than-expected 840,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for the week ending Oct. 3. That's a sixth week under 1 million for initial jobless claims, in a continuation of a slow recovery in the jobs market. However, such totals are still well above anything the U.S. had ever seen before the pandemic. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH