Japan stocks set to trade mixed; private survey of China's services activity ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade mixed at the open as investors await the release of a private survey of China's services sector activity for September.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,720 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,620. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,647.07.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia slipped in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 fractionally lower.

Markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Friday for holidays.

Over in China, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index is expected to be out at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. The data could provide more clues on the state of China's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investor focus will also likely be on ongoing developments regarding potential new fiscal stimulus stateside. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Thursday about a broad coronavirus stimulus plan, after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of talks earlier in the week and called for stand-alone bills.