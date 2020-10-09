Coronavirus live updates: Russia, Ukraine and Poland report record new cases; Trump eyes a return to rallies

The U.S. recorded more than 56,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the highest single-day total in nearly eight weeks, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The new infections bring the national seven-day average of new cases to levels not seen since mid-August. A handful of states have reported errors in data reporting in recent weeks, but even with the occasional downward corrections, new cases in the U.S. have still been rising for the past four days.