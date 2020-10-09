Supreme Court to hold phone hearings through at least end of year due to Covid-19, including Obamacare case

The Supreme Court said Friday that it will continue hearing arguments in cases remotely over the telephone for at least the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet it raised the prospect it could return to the courtroom in January.

That announcement means the Supreme Court will remotely hear arguments Nov. 10 in a case that could result in the elimination of the Affordable Care Act health-care law, also known as Obamacare.

The decision to continue holding arguments over the phone was expected.

The high court started hearing cases remotely last spring, as the Covid-19 pandemic spread throughout the United States. The hearings can be heard by the public on media livestreams online.

"The Court will hear all oral arguments scheduled for the November and December sessions by telephone conference, following the same format used for the October teleconference arguments," the court's press office said in a statement.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely. The Court building remains open for official business only and closed to the public until further notice."