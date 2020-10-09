Feeling anxious about money? Increasing your financial knowledge can help

miodrag ignjatovic

Taking steps to sort out your finances, including increasing your financial knowledge, can help alleviate money stress in times of uncertainty. Financial stress is nothing new for many Americans, and the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated anxiety for a lot of people. As many as 84% said in September that the Covid-19 crisis is causing stress in their personal finances, according to a survey released Thursday from the National Endowment for Financial Education. That stress has only slightly improved over the course of the pandemic – in an April survey, 88% of Americans cited the crisis as causing stress in their personal finances. "Even in the best of circumstances, few home budgets can withstand significant financial strain that goes on this long," said Billy Hensley, PhD, president and CEO of NEFE, in a statement.

To help combat financial stress, experts recommend boosting financial knowledge and taking small steps to build or stick to a plan. In the U.K., 68% of people who had spoken with an advisor felt better about money management, compared to 53% who had not met with one, according to a September survey from Royal London. In addition, speaking with a financial advisor lowered stress levels somewhat — only 37% of those who sought advice said they feel anxious when they think about household finances, compared to 41% among those who had not consulted an advisor.

Start small

One of the best ways to start planning is to gain better visibility into your current financial situation, according to Jess Liberi, head of product at eMoney. "See where you're spending and saving your money today," said Liberi. Once you have a grasp on that, ask yourself where you can make small improvements today that will have a big impact over time, Liberi said. More from Invest in You:

How to prepare for a family member with Covid-19 Today, it might be as small as allocating a few extra dollars to a high-interest savings account, or even an investment account that can act as emergency savings. "[The] key is to start small — people can easily get overwhelmed by all of the different things that they should be doing," Liberi.

Ask for help

If you don't feel like you can manage your financial goals on your own, it might be a good time to consult an expert such as a certified financial planner. For those looking for guidance in finding a planner, the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards' "Let's make a plan" site has resources for how to find an advisor, what questions to ask and information about how to manage finances during the Covid-19 crisis. One thing to keep in mind is that advisors offer a range of services that suit different needs and budgets, said Kevin Keller, a CFP himself and CEO of the CFP Board. "Financial planning is for everybody," said Keller, adding that those on the middle or lower end of the economic spectrum can benefit more from getting help. "If you make a mistake on a narrow margin, it can be much more costly," he said.

Working with a financial planner can give you a road map for times of great uncertainty such as today, said Marguerita Cheng, CFP and chief executive officer at Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The financial plan "gives people the confidence to know 'yes, there's going to be market volatility, yes, there's going to be a pandemic and then there's going to be an election. But these are my goals,"' she said.

Address your mental and physical health