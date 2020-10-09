Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GE, Nvidia, Domino's Pizza, Wayfair & more

William Blair said in its upgrade of Wayfair that the stock's valuation is not "overdone" and that it sees "misplaced" negative sentiment.

"While the move in shares over a short period of time is an intimidating entry point, we believe it is in large part reflective of poor communication on the part of management about near-term profitability expectations, and misplaced negative sentiment that long weighed on shares as the company was strengthening its competitive positioning via heavy investment spending. Meanwhile, current valuation does not seem overdone when compared to a basket of digital retailers with high repeat spending."