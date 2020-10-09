In-person learning is a luxury months into the coronavirus crisis

Remote schooling remains a struggle for many families. Yet there is still a real risk in returning to the classroom.

As of a recent tally, 87% of institutions have combined in-person and virtual learning in response to the public health crisis, according to a report by the Institute of International Education that was based on data collected in July from more than 500 colleges and universities in the U.S.

Now, months into the pandemic, the students who can learn in person are at an advantage, experts say.

The coronavirus outbreak laid bare how ill-prepared most schools had been when it came to remote learning. From grade school through graduate school, many institutions have struggled to provide the same level of education they did pre-Covid-19.

Among students, most said the quality of their online classes in the spring was fair or poor, according to a survey by the nonprofit Junior Achievement USA.

Research by the Collaborative for Student Growth at NWEA, a national nonprofit that assesses learning, also found that school closures due to Covid-19 will likely result in substantially lower achievement levels.

Still, reopening plans have varied nationwide, and now — halfway through the fall semester — some schools that initially reopened are closed and other schools that were closed have reopened for in-person learning.

At the college level, undergraduates voiced extreme dissatisfaction with remote learning, particularly at the same high cost they were previously paying for an in-person education.