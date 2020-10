Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 19, 2020, at Wall Street in New York City.

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Key areas of the U.S. market hit record highs on Friday even amid a chaotic presidential election and murky economic forecasts.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductors fund popped to a new high as Xilinx gained 12%, Teradyne added 4.1% and NXP climbed 3.75%.