Tracee Ellis Ross: 'Don't be afraid to ask for support and ask for help' in your career

When it comes to negotiating a deal or fighting for equal pay, actor and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross says she's come a long way over the course of her career.

But like most women, Ross didn't start out as the confident, business-savvy woman she's become. "I did not know how to negotiate on my behalf. I did not know how to talk about money," Ross, 47, said during an interview Thursday that was part of U.S. Bank's Women & Wealth Summit.

It's not uncommon for women to feel that way, she says. "Culturally, women are not taught to talk about money. It is thought to be gauche, to talk about money, to be ambitious," she says. "Patriarchy, racism, sexism, all of these things, have given the very clear message that women are meant to not take up space and not rock the boat."

But that doesn't mean you should give in or take what you're offered. Instead, ask other women around you for advice and information. "Don't be afraid to ask for support and ask for help," Ross says.

"No one wants to give you money, no one wants to give you all the things you should have," Ross says. "I strongly believe in women and women of color fighting for equity, for having a stake in what they create, because historically we give up our names, we give up all these things, and we have no stake in what we make," she says.

One thing that's made this more difficult is that for many, it's taboo to talk about your salary or share information about your job situation. Instead, many women go it alone. "And when you think you are alone, it is very scary to show up for yourself and to have confidence," Ross says. Especially when it comes to things like negotiating your salary or seeking a promotion.