Trump to appear in person Saturday at White House event despite coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in front of the media in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020.

President Donald Trump plans to hold an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, less than a week after he was in the hospital with the coronavirus, a White House official told CNBC on Friday.

The gathering marks Trump's first public event since he revealed last week that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19. Since that announcement, numerous other people who work at and are connected to the White House have also tested positive.

The event is set to feature "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order," according to an invitation obtained by ABC News, which first reported the gathering. The White House official confirmed ABC's reporting to CNBC.

A crowd is expected to gather on the White House South Lawn beginning at 11:30 a.m., according to the invitation posted by ABC. Trump will address the attendees from the balcony of the White House, a source told the news outlet.

The event was revealed just 25 days away from the presidential election between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump, who is down in the polls, has been off the campaign trail since announcing his diagnosis.

But Trump has insisted throughout the week that he no longer feels any Covid-19 symptoms, and White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo Thursday evening that he anticipates the president can make a "safe return to public engagements" by the weekend.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last Friday evening, the same day he announced his diagnosis in a tweet. He was discharged on Monday evening and has continued to be treated at the White House by doctors.

Despite a slew of Covid-19 cases being reported in and around the White House and the Trump administration -- NBC News counted 27 as of Friday morning -- the president has not stayed isolated in the White House residence. On Wednesday, Trump returned to the Oval Office, where he was reportedly briefed on coronavirus stimulus talks and the progress of Hurrican Delta.

